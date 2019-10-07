Lutz made a 29-yard field goal and all four extra-point attempts in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Buccaneers.

Following a monster four field-goal performance in Week 4, Lutz was only called upon for chip shots against the divisional foe. He was perfect, though, and he's now connected on 11 of 12 field-goal attempts and 10 of 11 extra points this year.