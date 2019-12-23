Lutz made his only field-goal attempt and connected on all five of his extra-point tries in the Saints' 38-28 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Lutz was perfect once again, connecting on all six of his kicks in Sunday's win. The performance extends his streak of perfection to seven games, as he's now made 16-of-16 field-goal attempts and 23-of-23 extra-point tries since returning from the Week 9 bye. Lutz will look to continue his mistake-free stretch in Week 17 when the Saints travel to Carolina.