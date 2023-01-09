Lutz missed both field goal attempts and converted his only extra-point try during Sunday's 10-7 defeat to Carolina.

Lutz's streak of consistency over the second half of the season came to an end Week 18. The 28-year-old missed his first 44-yard field-goal attempt wide left early in the second quarter. Lutz also had a chance to put the Saints up 10-7 with under 1.5 minutes remaining, though this 55-yard attempt also went wide left after being tipped near the line of scrimmage. Lutz ends his career-worst 2022 campaign by converting 74 percent of his 31 field-goal tries while knocking through all 33 of his point-after tries over 17 games. He also had his shakiest season on long-distance tries, going 8-for-14 on attempts of 40 or more yards. Lutz could be in line for a make-or-break 2023 season as he enters the fifth and final year of his current contract with New Orleans.