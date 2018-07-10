Saints' Wil Lutz: Enjoying job security
Lutz is in no danger of losing his job, Larry Holder of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Lutz was reliable but unspectacular the past two seasons, converting 59 of 70 field-goal attempts (84.3 percent) and 96 of 100 extra-point tries, though he only went 7-of-12 from 50 yards and longer. His strong job security on a high-scoring dome team should lead to continued fantasy relevance even if he's merely decent from a real-life perspective.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy busts: Avoid Cooks
Jamey Eisenberg warned about DeMarco Murray in 2017 and has identified 2018 busts.
-
Fantasy sleepers: Get Cooper, Mixon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Best 2018 fantasy football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Landry
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Aaron Jones gets two-game suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Green Bay backfield with Jamaal Williams, Ty Montgomery and Aaron...
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR
It's OK to start your PPR draft with three running backs. It may even be advisable if you have...