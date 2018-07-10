Lutz is in no danger of losing his job, Larry Holder of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Lutz was reliable but unspectacular the past two seasons, converting 59 of 70 field-goal attempts (84.3 percent) and 96 of 100 extra-point tries, though he only went 7-of-12 from 50 yards and longer. His strong job security on a high-scoring dome team should lead to continued fantasy relevance even if he's merely decent from a real-life perspective.