Lutz did not attempt a field goal, and nailed all three extra-point tries during Sunday's 21-18 win versus the Falcons.

Lutz was denied his best opportunities for field goals Week 15, as the Saints fumbled and turned the ball over on downs during two of their four trips within the Atlanta 30-yard line. Otherwise, New Orleans' offense came away with two touchdowns to tight end Juwan Johnson in the red zone. Lutz remained efficient, as he has now missed just one kicking attempt over the last six games. For the season, the 28-year-old has gone 20-for-26 on field-goal attempts while making all 28 of his point-after tries. Lutz will look to keep up this solid run of kicking against Cleveland in Week 16.