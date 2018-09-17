Lutz made two-of-three field goals and an extra point in Sunday's win against the Browns.

Lutz missed from 44 yards out in the second quarter but he converted a 31-yard kick in the first quarter and the game-winning 44-yarder in the final minute of regulation. Although the Saints struggled for most of the game against an improved Browns defense, the team should continue to provide plenty of scoring opportunities, giving Lutz a solid floor in most fantasy leagues.

