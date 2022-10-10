Lutz converted his only field-goal attempt and made all four of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 39-32 win over the Seahawks.

Although the Saints managed to put up 39 points on the scoreboard in Week 5 against Seattle, Lutz registered just one field-goal try for the day which came from 56 yards out at the 9:34 mark in the first quarter. The 28-year-old kicker is now just 5-of-9 on field-goals and 10-of-10 on point-after tires in 2022, and he'll look to produce again Sunday against the Bengals.