Lutz made his lone field-goal and extra-point try in Week 13's 13-10 loss to the Cowboys.

Lutz still hasn't missed since Week 5, but he didn't get as many opportunities as usual as New Orleans' offense was surprisingly stymied. In fact, his four points marked a season low. Fortunately, his upcoming matchup against the Buccaneers figures to be a higher-scoring affair.

