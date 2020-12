Lutz failed to convert either of his field-goal attempts but made all three of his extra-point attempts in the Saints' 24-21 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

The typically accurate kicker had a disastrous performance Sunday, leaving six points on the table in a game the Saints lost by just a field goal. This marks the first time all season Lutz has missed a kick in back-to-back weeks, and he'll look to bounce back in an important Week 15 showdown with Kansas City.