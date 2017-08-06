Saints' Wil Lutz: Joined by another kicker
The Saints signed kicker Patrick Murray on Sunday to join Lutz on the roster, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports.
Given his strong performance as a rookie, particularly late in the season, Lutz wasn't expected to have serious competition for the job this year. Murray may just be an insurance policy, as Lutz has reportedly looked good at training camp so far, according to Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune. Lutz is still one of the top options at his position.
