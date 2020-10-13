Lutz converted on all three of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries Monday in the Saints' 30-27 win over the Chargers.

Lutz's 36-yard field goal gave the Saints the lead with just over five minutes left in overtime, with the New Orleans defense holding the Chargers to a four-and-out on the ensuing possession to seal the win. Earlier in the contest, Lutz converted from 53 yards out, marking his longest field goal of the season. Through four games, Lutz has yet to miss any of his 27 kicks (nine field goals, 18 extra points).