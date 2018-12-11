Lutz converted each of his two field goal attempts and two extra point attempts during Sunday's 28-14 win over the Buccaneers.

The Saints' high-octane offense has made Lutz a valuable commodity in many leagues. Following Sunday's performance, Lutz extended his streak of regular season contests with a field goal to 34 games. Factoring in his efficiency and an opportunistic offense, Lutz remains a top option each week.