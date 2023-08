Lutz has demonstrated improved leg strength in training camp and is well ahead of Blake Grupe in the Saints' kicking competition, Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reports.

Lutz made a 62-yard field goal in practice and has been accurate throughout training camp. He made 23 of 31 field-goal attempts for the Saints in 2022 for a career-low success rate of 74.2 percent, but Lutz will be looking to rebound closer to his career conversion rate of 84.6 percent in 2023.