Lutz made all four of his field-goal attempts in Sunday night's 12-10 win over the Cowboys.

Lutz scored all of the Saints' points in their narrow victory, converting from 40, 42, 19 and 26 yards on his respective kicks. That effort brought his season tally to 36 points, placing him just three off the league lead in the category.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories