Lutz converted both of his field-goal attempts and three of four extra-point attempts the Saints' 33-7 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

He had a down year in 2020, and his 82 percent conversion rate on field-goal attempts matches the lowest mark of his career, set in his rookie season. Lutz's field-goal attempts were a career-low 28 thanks to the uber-efficient Saints offense, but he missed five of those tries. The young kicker will look to bounce back in 2021.