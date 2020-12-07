site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Wil Lutz: Missed field goal in Week 13 win
Lutz missed his only field-goal attempt and converted all three of his extra-point attempts in the Saints' 21-16 win over the Falcons on Sunday.
Lutz appeared to injure his leg on the missed attempt, but he was ultimately able to finish the game and seems to have avoided any significant injury. He'll take on the Eagles in Week 14.
