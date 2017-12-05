Lutz made a 31-yard field goal and missed wide right from 38 yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Panthers. He also made all four of his extra-point tries en route to seven total points.

Lutz has scored at least six points in every game this season, including five double-digit performances. Overall, that production gives him the third-most points (111) league-wide.

