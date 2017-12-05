Saints' Wil Lutz: Misses a field goal
Lutz made a 31-yard field goal and missed wide right from 38 yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Panthers. He also made all four of his extra-point tries en route to seven total points.
Lutz has scored at least six points in every game this season, including five double-digit performances. Overall, that production gives him the third-most points (111) league-wide.
More News
-
Potential Gronkowski replacements
Rob Gronkowski has been suspended for Week 14, so what should his Fantasy owners do?
-
Count on Gordon, Smith, Lynch?
Heath Cummings looks into whether you can trust Alex Smith, Marshawn Lynch and Josh Gordon...
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...