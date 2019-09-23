Lutz didn't attempt a field goal and converted three of four extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over the Seahawks.

After attempting seven field goals through the first two games, Lutz wasn't called upon besides for extra points in Week 3. He missed his first extra point since Week 5 of last year. Lutz will look to get back on track next week versus the Cowboys.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories