Lutz converted both of his field-goal attempts and five of his six extra-point tries en route to 11 points in Sunday's 47-10 win over the Bills.

Lutz now has four double-digit scoring outings this season, but upon missing an extra point Sunday, he's only made all his kicks in three of nine appearances. Given the Saints' offensive production, however, he still boasts 82 points on the campaign.

