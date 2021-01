Lutz missed his only field-goal attempt and made all three of his extra-point attempts in the Saints' 21-9 win over the Bears on Sunday.

After an uncharacteristically-inaccurate season, Lutz did little to allay concerns about his leg in Sunday's victory, failing to connect on his lone field-goal attempt of the afternoon. He'll need to be at his best in next week's NFC divisional matchup with the Buccaneers.