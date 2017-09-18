Lutz made two of three field-goal attempts and converted two extra-point tries in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

Lutz's missed field goal -- a 49-yard kick that banged off the upright -- was his first since last November, a streak of 19 straight successful field goals. Although the Saints offense seems uncharacteristically out of sync through its first two games, Lutz has still been busy, and his big leg has allowed him to accrue some solid point totals thus far, especially in fantasy leagues where longer field goals are worth additional points.