Lutz converted one of two field goals and all four of his extra-point attempts in the Saints' 31-9 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday.

In a surprising turn of events, the ever-reliable Lutz has now failed to connect on three field-goal attempts over his last two contests. He remains a high-tier kicker option, despite his recent inaccuracies. He'll head into the Week 9 bye having made 16-of-20 field goals and 19-of-20 extra points.