Lutz went 0-for-2 on field-goal attempts while making both of his extra-point tries Sunday's 22-14 loss to the Panthers.

Lutz had his first field-goal attempt blocked right before halftime and later missed a 48-yard try in the third quarter. The kicker is now 3-for-6 on field goals this year while he's gone 4-for-4 on PATs. The Saints' offense has only scored 24 points over the last two weeks, leaving Lutz with limited opportunities to produce for fantasy managers.