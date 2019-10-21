Lutz converted two of four field goal attempts and all four of his extra point attempts in the Saints' 36-25 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Lutz set a new NFL record with 35 consecutive road field goals made before missing two of his next three attempts. The misses were uncharacteristic of such an accurate leg, and Lutz should be an elite option against a poor Cardinals defense in Week 8.

