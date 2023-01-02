Lutz connected on 2-for-2 field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 point-after tries during Sunday's 20-10 victory over Philadelphia.
Lutz split the uprights on a 54-yard attempt to put the Saints up 10-0 midway through the second quarter. This marked the 28-year-old's first attempt of 50 yards or more since Week 5, and he's now gone 4-for-5 on such attempts this season. Lutz will enter the final week of the 2022 campaign converting a career-low 79 percent of his 29 field-goal attempts, though he's been perfect on all 32 of his extra-point tries over 16 games.