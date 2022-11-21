Lutz converted both of his field goal attempts and went 3-for-3 on extra-point tries during Sunday's 27-20 win against the Rams.

Lutz matched his total number of kicking attempts across his two previous outings, as the Saints' offense bounced back after scoring just two touchdowns in as many weeks. The 28-year-old also logged more than four total kicking attempts for the fifth time through 11 games, and he's now gone 15-for-20 on field-goal attempts while converting all 21 of his extra-point tries this season. New Orleans may trot out Lutz for more field goals if the team's offensive struggles pop back up against San Francisco's stout defense Week 12.