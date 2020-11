Lutz converted his only field-goal attempt and all four of his extra-point attempts in the Saints' 31-3 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Lutz's only field goal of the game came in the waning seconds of the first half from 40 yards out, and his extra points were knocked in following four rushing touchdowns. On the season, Lutz has missed just two field goals on 22 attempts and has remained perfect on 34 extra points.