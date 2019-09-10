Lutz made three of four field goal attempts and all three of his extra point attempts in the Saints' 30-28 win over the Texans on Monday.

Lutz was the hero of Monday's dramatic showdown, as he hit a career-long 58-yarder as time expired to lift the Saints to a two-point victory. He'll have plenty of chances for field goals and extra points in this high-octane offense, and he can be safely deployed as a top-12 option at his position each week.