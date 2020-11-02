site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Wil Lutz: Nails game-winner in OT
Lutz connected on four of five field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point attempts in the Saints' 26-23 OT win over the Bears on Sunday.
Lutz missed his first kick of the year in this one. He made up for the error with a game-winning 35-yarder in overtime. Lutz will look to keep up his elite play in Week 9 against Tampa Bay.
