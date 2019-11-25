Wil Lutz made both of his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point attempts in the Saints' 34-31 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

It was another solid outing for New Orleans' kicker, as he drilled all six of his attempts in the narrow victory. The most important make of the night was his 33-yarder as time expired to lift the Saints to a three-point win over the division rivals. With plenty of accuracy and plenty of opportunity, Lutz is an elite weekly option.