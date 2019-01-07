Lutz made 28-of-30 field-goal attempts and 52 of his 53 extra-point kicks in 16 games in 2018.

After a somewhat shaky first two seasons in New Orleans, Lutz was exceptionally accurate in 2018, converting 93 percent of his field goals. While his production lagged near the end of the season as the Saints offense stalled, Lutz still accounted for 136 total points, fourth-most in the league. The third-year pro should remain a reliable playoff option for the Super Bowl-contending Saints and is expected to have plenty of job security entering 2019 backed by one of the league's best offenses.

