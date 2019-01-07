Saints' Wil Lutz: Nearly perfect in 2018
Lutz made 28-of-30 field-goal attempts and 52 of his 53 extra-point kicks in 16 games in 2018.
After a somewhat shaky first two seasons in New Orleans, Lutz was exceptionally accurate in 2018, converting 93 percent of his field goals. While his production lagged near the end of the season as the Saints offense stalled, Lutz still accounted for 136 total points, fourth-most in the league. The third-year pro should remain a reliable playoff option for the Super Bowl-contending Saints and is expected to have plenty of job security entering 2019 backed by one of the league's best offenses.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...