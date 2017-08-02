Lutz doesn't have any competition at training camp, ESPN.com's Mike Triplett reports.

Lutz made the team as an undrafted rookie last season and converted 28 of 34 field-goal attempts as well as 49 of 50 PATs, with all of the misses coming in the first 10 games. His strong finish to the season convinced the Saints to hand him the job for 2017, making Lutz one of the top fantasy options at his position so long as Drew Brees stays healthy.