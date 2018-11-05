Lutz made his only field-goal attempt and converted all six of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 45-35 win over the Rams.

Lutz's only field goal attempt came on a successful 54-yard try. The 24-year-old has converted 16-of-17 field-goals and 27-of-28 extra-points this season. Lutz's accuracy and presence in New Orleans' high-powered offense make him a top fantasy option at the kicker position.