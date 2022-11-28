Lutz missed his only field goal attempt during Sunday's 13-0 loss versus the 49ers.
Lutz pushed a 48-yard field-goal attempt wide left with the Saints down 13-0 late in the third quarter. New Orleans' offense then failed to convert on either of their two red-zone trips in the fourth quarter, thus denying the 28-year-old and point-after tries. Lutz's one kicking attempt marks his season low, as the Saints were shut out for the first time in 2022 by the 49ers' aggressive defense. He will look to recover from this performance next week against the division-rival Buccaneers, who held the kicker to just two combined kicking attempts during their previous Week 2 matchup.