Lutz converted three of three field-goal attempts and made all three of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 30-20 win over the Vikings.

Lutz logged another strong fantasy performance in Week 8, including a long field-goal attempt of 52 yards. New Orleans will face off against the Rams on Sunday, so Lutz should once again benefit from a high-scoring gamescript in Week 9.

