Lutz connected on both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point attempts in the Saints' 30-20 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Lutz ended the season on a high note, nailing all four of his attempts in the 10-point loss. After a down year in terms of accuracy, the Saints' kicker will look to improve in 2021 when he returns to New Orleans for his sixth season.