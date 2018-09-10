Lutz converted his only field goal -- a 36-yard kick -- and all three of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.

The Saints offense posted five touchdowns but elected to attempt two-point conversions on the team's last two scores while attempting a furious comeback. The end result was a relatively meager output from Lutz despite New Orleans scoring 40 points. Still, Lutz remains a solid kicker option in most leagues so long as he backed by Drew Brees and one of the league's most prolific offenses.