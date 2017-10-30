Lutz made two field goals and two extra points in Sunday's win against the Bears.

While an underrated Chicago defense kept the Saints offense relatively in check for most of the afternoon, Lutz's 49-yard kick with just over a minute to go in the game provided the final margin of victory in New Orleans. The Georgia State product also added a 45-yard field goal earlier in the fourth quarter. Averaging over 27 points per game, the Saints once again feature a top-ten offense, which continues to provide Lutz a high weekly floor in most fantasy leagues.