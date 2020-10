Lutz made all five of his extra point attempts in the Saints' 35-29 win over the Lions on Sunday.

New Orleans rolled to five touchdowns on the afternoon, and Lutz wasn't needed for any field goals in this one. Through four weeks, Lutz is perfect on 21 total kicks (six field goals, 15 extra points), and he'll remain an elite fantasy option when the Saints face the Chargers in Week 5.