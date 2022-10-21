Lutz went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts while making all four of his extra-point tries in Thursday's 42-34 loss to Cardinals.

Lutz was once again perfect Thursday, making two field goals in the contest. The first came in the third quarter from 25 yards and the other was a 45 yarder late in the fourth. Lutz was also able to go 4-for-4 on point-after attempts, improving to 16-for-16 on the year. The kicker has been a solid fantasy option this season and could be busy again when the Saints face the Raiders' uninspiring defense in Week 8.