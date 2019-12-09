Lutz made both of his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point attempts in the Saints' 48-46 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Mr. Reliable was at it again, banging through all six of his kicks for another perfect afternoon. On the season, Lutz has been perfect inside of 30 yards and missed just one extra point, cementing himself as a premier fantasy option. New Orleans sports a potent offense, providing Lutz plenty of opportunities to score points. He gets the Colts for a friendly matchup in Week 15.