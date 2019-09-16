Lutz made all three of his field goal attempts in the Saints' 27-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

For the second week in a row, Lutz hit a 50-yarder, with his makes coming from 34, 42, and 52 yards out. He was the Saints' only source of offense on a day where the team couldn't move the ball downfield, particularly after Drew Brees (hand) exited. Lutz is an elite option at kicker each week, given his accuracy and range.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories