Saints' Wil Lutz: Perfect on three attempts
Lutz made all three of his field goal attempts in the Saints' 27-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.
For the second week in a row, Lutz hit a 50-yarder, with his makes coming from 34, 42, and 52 yards out. He was the Saints' only source of offense on a day where the team couldn't move the ball downfield, particularly after Drew Brees (hand) exited. Lutz is an elite option at kicker each week, given his accuracy and range.
