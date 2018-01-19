Lutz made three extra-point tries and a 43-yard field goal in Sunday's 29-24 NFC divisional-round loss to the Vikings. He also missed a 58-yard field goal.

Lutz appeared to have sent the Saints to the NFC title game when he booted a clutch field goal to give New Orleans the lead with only 25 seconds remaining in the contest, only to have Stefon Diggs' miracle catch-and-run abruptly eject New Orleans from the playoff field. Still, Lutz had a terrific sophomore season, converting 31 of 36 field-goal attempts and 47 of 50 extra-point kicks. So long as Drew Brees -- who is an unrestricted free agent this offseason -- returns to New Orleans in 2018, Lutz should enter the year as one of the better kicking options in fantasy leagues, as the Saints' high-powered offense should provide him with plenty of scoring opportunities.