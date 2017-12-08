Saints' Wil Lutz: Presented few opportunities
Lutz made one field goal and two extra-point kicks in Thursday night's loss to the Falcons.
Atlanta dominated the time of possession, which limited the Saints' offensive opportunities. Lutz was also deprived of a field-goal attempt in the final minute of the game when quarterback Drew Brees threw an ill-timed interception in the red zone to seal the loss. It was a tough game for owners relying on Lutz in their fantasy playoffs but the Saints kicker should be presented more scoring chances in Week 15 against a Jets defense that ranks in the bottom ten in the league in points allowed.
