Lutz made all three of his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries en route to 13 points in Sunday's 43-37 win over the Falcons.

Lutz's point tally tied for the second highest in any game across his three-year career. All three of his field goals came during the second quarter, when he converted from 49, 21 and 45 yards. He'll hope New Orleans' prolific offense can give him more chances to shine in Week 4 versus the Giants.