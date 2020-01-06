Lutz made two of three field-goal attempts and converted both of his extra-point attempts in the Saints' 26-20 overtime loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Lutz finished the game with a rare miss, pushing the ball wide right on a 43-yard attempt at the end of the first half that would have tied the game at 13. Entering this game, he had made 16 field goals in a row, and Lutz will head into next season as one of the league's most accurate kickers.