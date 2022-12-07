Lutz converted all three field goal attempts and his only extra-point try during Monday's 17-16 defeat to Tampa Bay.

Lutz's production benefitted from the Saints' struggles to come away with touchdowns in the red zone, as he converted field goals of 38, 21 and 29 yards. The sixth-year kicker has now made 20 of his 26 field goals while converting all 25 of his point-after-tries this season. Lutz has also failed to connect on just two kicking attempts since Week 4. The Saints are on bye Week 14, but he should see a healthy number of opportunities when the team takes on an Atlanta defense that ranks 29th in total yards Week 15.