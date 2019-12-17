Play

Luts made both of his field-goal attempts as well as all four extra-point tries in Monday night's 34-7 win over the Colts.

Lutz has been good for this exact same stat line in four of his last five games. Only the distances of the field goals have varied. He remains a top kicking option heading into Week 16 at Tennessee.

