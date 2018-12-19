Saints' Wil Lutz: Scores six points
Lutz made both his field-goal tries but did not attempt an extra point in Monday night's 12-9 win over the Panthers.
Lutz converted from 46 and 24 yards on his respective attempts, but had his opportunities limited again by a New Orleans offense that struggled in comparison to its standard. The kicker has now gone four straight games without double-digit points, a noticeable decline from his five through the Saints' first 10 outings.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16's Biggest Questions
Can you trust Todd Gurley this week? Our experts answer that and more of the biggest questions...
-
Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings says you should probably just stick with your quarterback or tight end, but...
-
Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
If you survived another wild week, you probably need some help to bring the championship home....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...