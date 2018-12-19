Lutz made both his field-goal tries but did not attempt an extra point in Monday night's 12-9 win over the Panthers.

Lutz converted from 46 and 24 yards on his respective attempts, but had his opportunities limited again by a New Orleans offense that struggled in comparison to its standard. The kicker has now gone four straight games without double-digit points, a noticeable decline from his five through the Saints' first 10 outings.