Saints' Wil Lutz: Seven extra points in Week 6
Lutz kicked seven extra points and a 41-yard field goal in Sunday's win against the Lions.
With the Saints scoring 52 points, Lutz was a busy man in Week 6. The Saints bye week has already passed, so fantasy owners can likely "set it and forget it" when it comes to their kicker, as Lutz should continue to be a top option in most leagues.
More News
-
Saints' Wil Lutz: Two field goals in Week 4•
-
Saints' Wil Lutz: Converts two field goals in Week 3•
-
Saints' Wil Lutz: Misses first field goal since last November•
-
Saints' Wil Lutz: Perfect through three preseason games•
-
Saints' Wil Lutz: Joined by another kicker•
-
Saints' Wil Lutz: Not facing competition•
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...