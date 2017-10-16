Play

Lutz kicked seven extra points and a 41-yard field goal in Sunday's win against the Lions.

With the Saints scoring 52 points, Lutz was a busy man in Week 6. The Saints bye week has already passed, so fantasy owners can likely "set it and forget it" when it comes to their kicker, as Lutz should continue to be a top option in most leagues.

